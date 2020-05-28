Best answer: Yes. If you're looking for a timeless wearable, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a good buy at any time. However, it's nearly two years old; you can get the more updated Galaxy Watch Active 2 for the same price, or you can wait for the new Galaxy Watch.
- Timeless and classic: Samsung Galaxy Watch ($280 at Best Buy)
- Updated for fitness folks: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($280 at Best Buy)
What matters most to you?
As you consider whether or not you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch in 2020, be sure to think about what features are essential to your purpose. If you're a fan of a traditional aesthetic, then it makes sense that you're interested in the classic look of the Galaxy Watch. With that said, if it's the perks under the hood that have your attention, you might think twice about buying it right now.
You can get many of the same benefits in the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for the same price. It comes in a sleeker, more lightweight package. It also boasts an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature for detecting an irregular heartbeat, an advanced accelerometer, a more accurate LED-based heart rate monitor, and improved GPS.
Speaking of perks, there are many of them to go around on the Galaxy Watch. You can add LTE connectivity to your device, which allows you to stream music without your phone and take calls on your wrist. You'll also have health/fitness tracking, built-in GPS, sleep monitoring, heart-rate tracking, Samsung Pay, and 5 ATM water resistance. The Galaxy Watch is available in two case sizes: 42 mm and 46 mm. The large model might be too bulky for some wrists, but the 5-day battery life sure is tempting.
Patience is a virtue
The Samsung Galaxy Watch might be a timeless buy for some users, but for those who enjoy having the latest tech, waiting for the next best thing is a better decision. The Galaxy Watch has gone down in price a bit, but it's still fairly pricey for an older watch. Keep in mind that it gets more expensive when you add LTE to the equation. The price may go down some when the new edition comes out, but by then, you may very well have your eyes on the successor.
Perhaps you might prefer to save your hard-earned cash for a newer model. If that's the case, you can opt for the more recent Galaxy Watch Active 2 or wait for a new Galaxy Watch to hit the market. Rumor has it the blood pressure monitoring will eventually be available on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well as future Galaxy Wach devices.
If you're going to be bummed about spending money on an older device when a new one is just around the corner, you may want to wait on this purchase. If FOMO isn't an issue and you're perfectly content with all that the Galaxy Watch brings to the table, then there's no time like the present!
Timeless and classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Always a good buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch has a lot to offer even now that it's about to be a two-year-old device. You'll have optional LTE connectivity, onboard GPS, health/fitness tracking with heart-rate monitoring, mobile payments with Samsung Pay, and more.
Updated for fitness folks
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
New and improved
If you're looking for a more updated wearable that is centered around fitness tracking, you might prefer the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It's available at the same price point and also offers LTE connectivity and two size options.
