Best answer: Yes. If you're looking for a timeless wearable, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a good buy at any time. However, it's nearly two years old; you can get the more updated Galaxy Watch Active 2 for the same price, or you can wait for the new Galaxy Watch.

What matters most to you?

As you consider whether or not you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch in 2020, be sure to think about what features are essential to your purpose. If you're a fan of a traditional aesthetic, then it makes sense that you're interested in the classic look of the Galaxy Watch. With that said, if it's the perks under the hood that have your attention, you might think twice about buying it right now.

You can get many of the same benefits in the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for the same price. It comes in a sleeker, more lightweight package. It also boasts an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature for detecting an irregular heartbeat, an advanced accelerometer, a more accurate LED-based heart rate monitor, and improved GPS.

Speaking of perks, there are many of them to go around on the Galaxy Watch. You can add LTE connectivity to your device, which allows you to stream music without your phone and take calls on your wrist. You'll also have health/fitness tracking, built-in GPS, sleep monitoring, heart-rate tracking, Samsung Pay, and 5 ATM water resistance. The Galaxy Watch is available in two case sizes: 42 mm and 46 mm. The large model might be too bulky for some wrists, but the 5-day battery life sure is tempting.

Patience is a virtue