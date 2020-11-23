So long as you stick with phones from trusted companies and don't venture off with random brands you've never heard of before, you can buy a cheap Android phone confidently this Black Friday.

Yes! Cheap Android phones are a great way to stay connected without going broke, and during a shopping season like Black Friday, they're made even cheaper. There are plenty low-cost Android phones we're happy to recommend, but there are also ones you should avoid.

If you or someone you know is in need of a new phone, you have tons of options to choose from right now. 2020 as a whole might have been a mess, but when it comes to Android, it was pretty amazing. In addition to bleeding-edge flagships with $1000+ price tags, this year also ushered in a new wave of cheaper options that pack quite a punch.

Cheap Android phones are really good these days, with it being very possible to spend anywhere from $100 - $300 and end up with a quality device. You don't get all the bells and whistles of something like the Galaxy S20 or iPhone 12 Pro , but you do get a phone that does all the basics in a fast and efficient manner.

As with any big purchase, we understand having some hesitation about buying a new phone at an unbelievably low price. Being able to get a quality smartphone for $200 or less just wasn't a thing a few years back, but the market has changed dramatically since then.

If you're buying a cheap phone from a trusted brand like Motorola, LG, or Nokia, you can rest assured that you'll end up with a great experience. Some cheap phones do certain things better than others, but all of the major ones are worth considering for one reason or another. Where issues usually pop up is when you buy a phone on Amazon or another retailer from some company you've never heard of before. So long as you stick with brands you trust, you're in the clear.

The best cheap Android phones during Black Friday

If you're looking for some examples of cheap Android phones to buy, we've got you covered. We know it can be a little overwhelming with so much to sift through, so we've highlighted a few of our favorite picks that are all discounted for Black Friday.

Black Friday is the last big shopping event of 2020

If you've been holding off on getting a new Android phone, this is your final chance of the year to see savings like this. The Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals we have right now are the last big ones we'll get in 2020, so if you want a holiday gift for yourself or a loved one, we recommend buying sooner rather than later.

Now go get to shopping!