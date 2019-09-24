Best answer: While using a green screen to stream games may not be a necessity, it certainly couldn't hurt if you're able to do so. Not only will it provide you with a cleaner looking streaming experience, but it will help offset the blockiness of the PlayStation 4's streaming camera borders. Doing so will also give your audience a better viewing experience, which is the biggest key to streaming!

How to set up a green screen in order to stream on PlayStation 4

When it comes to setting up a green screen for a stream, it might seem harder in theory than it is in practice. Thankfully, setting up a green screen is as easy as getting a green screen and setting it up in front of whatever camera you'll be using to stream — the PlayStation 4 Camera in this example. However, while the green screen set up is easy, you will need to tweak some settings inside the PlayStation 4 settings.

Once you're ready to stream and are at the menu right before going live, you'll need to do a couple things.

Press the Options button on the DualShock 4. Select Broadcast Settings. From there, navigate to Advanced Settings. Select Camera Video Settings. In that menu, you'll want to make sure that your background is set to Chroma Key and not the default setting, which is titled "Do Not Change."

Setting your video background to Chroma Key will automatically remove the background from your stream so long as you're using a blue or green background. You'll also be able to adjust the chroma key level to match the brightness of your room and create the perfect blend for your setup. You can choose to play with some of the lighting in your room to get things looking better, but once that's done, you're good to go and ready to stream.

Are all green screens the same?

As you begin researching various green screens, it may be a bit alarming to see there are so many options out there. Thankfully, the differences in many screens are minimal, with many only offering either anti-gloss features or more of a "standard" screen. When it comes to pricing options, many of the more expensive choices out there simply offer more convenient ways of displaying or setting up a green screen.

Something like the Elgato collapsible green screen, for example, includes a collapsible screen that makes setup and cleanup extremely easy. If you're someone who would rather quickly be able to set up and put away a green screen, it might be worth look into this option. However, if you're looking for a cheaper option, you can pick up any green screen and simply set it up however you'd like in your streaming quarters.

Do you need a green screen?

Using a green screen isn't exactly necessary to stream, but it certainly couldn't hurt. Plenty of people stream without the use of one and do just fine, but the addition of a green screen is a good way of upgrading your streaming experience without doing too much.

The biggest selling point on a green screen is how smooth it makes everything in a stream look. Not only does a stream look more professional with a green screen, but it helps the audience see more, which helps a lot when using something like a PlayStation 4 as a primary streaming device. The PlayStation 4's camera settings aren't the best by default, and sticking with the standard borders of the video background will leave a sizable chunk of the screen taken away by the borders of your camera, so implementing a green screen will go a long way to optimizing your stream's visuals.