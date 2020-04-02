It's pretty much standard operating procedure at this point for mobile RPGs to unveil all they have to offer gradually instead of throwing a bunch of game modes at new players and risk confusing them. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is no different in that respect, starting you off with quests that advance the story before branching out into everything else.
Even by current mobile game design standards, though, Grand Cross' PvP mode is well hidden. And yes, there is one, with honest to goodness live PvP battles against other mobile gamers. You can dive into these week-long festivals of PvP action, but you have to unlock them first, so let's discuss how to do that.
Where on the world map can you find PvP?
PvP battles are located at the Vaizel Fight Festival, located not far from Vaizel. That's the village that is at the heart of Chapter 4 of the story mode in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.
The quickest way to get to the Vaizel Fight Festival is to tap on the 'Battle' icon near the bottom-right corner of the main map. From there, you tap on the PvP banner and away you go. Another option is to physically travel to the Festival from Vaizel on the ample back of Hawk's Mom. But either way, you won't be able to access it until you've completed a nice chunk of game content.
Cool, so how do you unlock the Vaizel Fight Festival?
It's pretty simple, actually, but it will take you some time. First, you'll need to be able to head to Vaizel, which doesn't open up to you until you've completed the first three chapters of the game's story mode. If PvP is a priority for you, the way to reach it as quickly as possible is to concentrate solely on the Main Story options under Quests. Take note, however, that even doing so means spending some time helping out the residents of the first three villages (Vanya, Dalmally and Post Town Tala, in that order) simply because the game is structured that way.
Once you begin Chapter 4, you'll have a few short quests within Vaizel itself before the road to the Vaizel Fight Festival opens up. One nice thing is that there's no minimum player or character level you need to hit, though if you rush to Vaizel too quickly, be aware that you might be underpowered compared to even the lowest ranks of players you first fight against.
How do PvP battles work in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross?
While PvP battles aren't that different from normal combat in Grand Cross, there are a few differences to keep in mind. Equipment stats aren't counted toward your characters' stats, as the festival prohibits weapons in the manga and anime series upon which the game is based. Other than that, you can set your team of four characters — three to start the battle and one who arrives once one of your heroes is defeated — any way you normally would.
Since this is live PvP, there is generally a short wait for a suitable match to be found. Once a battle begins, the main thing you'll need to keep in mind is that there's a countdown timer in the bottom that tells you how long you have to select your three skills for the current turn. On top of that, if a battle goes on for too long, all characters still left will begin losing a percentage of their health each turn to speed things toward a conclusion.
Other than that, all the strategies you've learned playing PvE content should come in handy. Just keep in mind that humans tend to be smarter than the game's AI.
Why should I play PvP?
You definitely can enjoy The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross without it. But besides the challenge of testing yourself against other players, the main reason to give PvP a shot is that it earns you free Diamonds at the end of each week-long season.
Based on your results in PvP play, you have the chance to climb to higher tiers: Bronze, SIlver, Gold, Platinum, Master and Champion, each with five sub-tiers. The higher the tier you finish in each week, the more Diamonds you'll receive. Getting to Gold 3 ensures you'll get 30 Diamonds as a reward, which is enough for a free 11x Draw. That's good stuff.
How to unlock PvP in The Seven Deadly Sins: A quick review
Patience is a virtue, and even though that's a funny thing to use as a mantra in a game that revolves around The Seven Deadly Sins, it's true when it comes to PvP play. If you're new to the game, it's up to you whether you want to rush to unlock it as soon as possible or get into it gradually and tackle additional solo content before you do.
Either way, here's what you need to keep in mind:
- Finish the first three chapters of the game's Main Story quests.
- From either the World map or the Quests menu, head to Vaizel.
- Complete a few short quests in Vaizel.
- Travel to the Vaizel Fight Festival and speak to the person in charge to start playing PvP battles.
Don't forget that once you've unlocked PvP, you can also access it even faster by tapping on the 'Battle' icon and then on the 'PVP' tab to go straight to the festival.
Any more questions about PvP in Grand Cross?
This is just a helpful guide to get started in PvP since the game doesn't make it very obvious about the steps needed to make it available. If you've got additional questions, please drop them in the comments section below and we'll do our best to answer them. And if you're having trouble with any other parts of the game, please read through our general tips and tricks for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross as you just might find the answers you seek.
