Sentons wants to make it easier for smartphone OEMs to get rid of physical buttons and replace them with standardized virtual buttons. By virtual buttons, we don't mean the software buttons that used to grace the bottoms of your Android displays, instead, we're talking about what Sentons called software-defined spaces (i.e SDS) that replace traditional buttons like the power and volume buttons. Think about the HTC U12's virtual buttons but better.

The SDS ButtonBar is that replacement. Sentons says that its new ButtonBar will provide a standardized solution that incorporates the best of physical buttons with the flexibility of virtual buttons. The ButtonBar is made up of "over 20 submicron-sized ultrasonically modulated discrete sensors distributed within a short 1.9-inch bar." It's made to be placed anywhere and work with any time of display, even including the foldable and waterfall displays that OEMs are experimenting with today.