Odd teasers for games aren't anything new and it looks like Sega is teasing a new title right now. A website called hmkd.sega.com is now live, devoid of information except an email signup and what appears to be a green heartrate monitor occasionally giving a blip in the background.

HMKD in the URL for the website almost certainly stands for Humankind. Over the last few months, Sega has trademarked the term Humankind in Japan, in the USA and in Canada. On top of that, when Sega discussed their lineup of games for Gamescom 2019, they noted that there was an unannounced AAA game with the following statement:

Visitors will be treated to a first-hand look at an all-new AAA game that has yet to be revealed to the public.

It's likely this is related to the aforementioned trademarks and the teaser website. Gamescom Opening Night Live is being held on August 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. PDT / 8:00 p.m. CEST). It's very possible that this new AAA game will be announced during the show. Regardless of what this ends up being, we'll be sure to cover the announcement and any other news from Gamescom 2019, as the show is already confirmed to feature announcements such as more footage from Death Stranding and a look at the Gears 5 campaign.