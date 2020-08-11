The problem is, starting Aug. 12, ESPN+ is increasing its cost to $5.99 a month for new subscribers. The good news, however, is you can sign up today for $4.99 a month, and ESPN+ promises existing subscribers won't have to worry about the price increase for at least a year. So you sign up for $5 a month today and you pay $5 a month until at least August 2021, while everyone who signs up tomorrow will be paying $6 a month every month.

Do you like sports? Like watching live UFC matches or getting the best football analysis? Then you probably want a subscription to ESPN+. Not only is it the place to find all kinds of sports coverage, it also happens to be the only place to find some content, including certain UFC bouts, exclusive shows like Peyton's Places and NBA Rooks, every 30 for 30 film, and a whole bunch more.

Secure your price of $4.99 a month for at least one year right now. The price goes up starting Aug. 12 to new subscribers.

The price increase will not impact certain packages that might include ESPN+. For example, if you choose to go with the annual subscription that costs $49.99 a year, that price won't go up. You're already saving $10 off the $5 a month cost, and you'll be saving close to $22 off the new price. So if you plan on using ESPN+ a lot, the annual subscription is one of the best values around.

You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for an all-around content streaming experience that only costs $12.99 a month. That bundle already saved $5 a month off the price of having all three of those services individually. The price increase for ESPN+ won't change how much the package costs, so you're saving even more there.

ESPN+ remains one of the best ways to watch Pay Per View events, too, which you usually have to pay for separately. The increased monthly subscription cost won't impact those in any way. But it's definitely a good subscription to have if you have any interest in watching some of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Read more about everything you can watch on ESPN+ or read up on how to get ESPN+ on every device you want to watch it on.