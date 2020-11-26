If you are looking to replace your coffee maker this Black Friday , you may want to consider this awesome Keurig Black Friday deal . Right now, you can pick up the K-Slim coffee maker for just $49.99, which is $60 less than it normally sells for. Today's discount is only available on the black version of the single-cup coffee maker, but at 55% off it's hard to complain about which color is available at that price. For an extra $15 you can also add a bundle of K-Cups to ensure you never run out of caffeine again.

Ideal for busy professionals, this machine can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall so you can fill up and hit the road. At $60 off for the version in basic black, you'll get a three-cup capacity, 46-ounce reservoir, and the option to fill an 8-ounce mug for your weekend cup or a full 12 ounces when you're heading out the door.

The K-Slim is designed to be, well slim. It doesn't take up a ton of space on your countertop and is less than 5 inches wide. It has a water reservoir on the back which can hold up to 46 ounces of water, which is enough to make up to 4 cups of coffee before you need to refill it. You can brew 8, 10, or 12 ounce cups of coffee with this maker, so whether you need a quick cup of coffee in the afternoon to get you through the next meeting or a big cup in the morning it can do it all.

Amazon also has the Keurig K-Cafe brewer, which offers more features like a milk frother, latte maker & more for just $169.99. If Keurig isn't your preferred cup of coffee, today's Thanksgiving sales also include some discounts on the popular Nespresso Vertuo, dropping the price of it down to just $99.99.

These prices are god for today only, so don't miss out.