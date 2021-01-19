The LG 27GN850-B UltraGear 27-inch 1440p IPS G-Sync compatible gaming monitor has dropped to $399.99 at Best Buy. That's $50 off its regular price, and this is not a monitor that gets discounted very often.

Only Best Buy sells the GN850, but other retailers sell the GL850, which is nearly the exact same monitor. The only difference is the Best Buy version doesn't have a USB hub on the back. As you can see the GL850 equivalent monitor is still going for around $450 at most places.

I am currently typing this post up on one of the GL850 versions of this monitor, and I didn't get it at any discounted price. It is definitely worth the price, and getting it at a discount of any kind is an absolute steal considering this monitor has spent most of its lifetime just trying to stay in stock due to overwhelming popularity. They just do so much for such an inexpensive price compared to the competition.

If you're a gamer, the specifications on this monitor are ideal. It's a 27-inch screen with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms response time. It also uses an IPS panel, which is crazy given that IPS panels usually have much slower response times. Some reviews have called it one of the fastest response times ever measured for a panel like this thanks to LG's Nano IPS technology.

With those stats and the adaptive sync technology built in, you won't notice any motion blur while gaming. It defaults to AMD FreeSync tech, which works with your AMD graphics card to reduce screen tearing. However, it's also officially compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, so you can use this with your Nvidia graphics card as well. Just plug in via DisplayPort to get that G-Sync tech working along with the best 144 Hz refresh rate.

It comes with an ultra-thin bezel and a stand that is tilt, height, and pivot adjustable. You can also forego the stand for a wall or arm mount with the Vesa 100 x 100mm standard.