If you've been looking around at the Best Black Friday Android phone deals, you know that a phone is only as good as its accessories. A portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best accessories for any phone.

The Treblab HD77 Bluetooth portable speaker offers a lot of features that many more expensive Bluetooth speakers have, like an IPX6 rating so you can get the speaker wet with no issues, the ability to create stereo pair with another HD77, and a stellar 20-hour battery life that will keep your favorite music blasting all through the night. At only $59.47, you're saving over $40 on a great portable Bluetooth speaker.

Treblab HD77 Bluetooth portable speaker | Save over $40 With an IPX6 water-resistance rating, you can take the Treblab HD77 with you just about anywhere and never worry about a little bit of water ruining your favorite music. The icing on the cake? It has 20 hours of battery life. $59.47 at Amazon

The design of the Treblab HD77 allows the sound to come all away around the speaker, giving it a 360-degree sound that really fills up a room no matter where you have the speaker placed. Plus, the IPX6 rating means it can withstand powerful water jets, meaning no rain or splash from the pool is going to stop the HD77 from playing your music out loud.

Lastly, if the 25W of speaker power isn't enough for you, you can take two HD77s and pair them together to create a stereo pair. That means you can have two Bluetooth speakers pumping out a combined 50W of speaker power, meaning you can turn your next party up to 11 with ease.

Similar speakers in size and features can often be much more expensive, so don't wait, and start enjoying your favorite tunes wherever you go.