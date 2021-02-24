What you need to know
- A new render of the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G has leaked online.
- The render seemingly confirms the mid-ranger will have some degree of water-resistance.
- Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy A52 along with the Galaxy A72 sometime next month.
Earlier this month, a massive leak revealed nearly all the key specs and features of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52. A new press render of the phone has now surfaced, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass.
The render confirms that Samsung's next mid-ranger will offer dust and water resistance, a feature that we haven't seen on a Galaxy A-series phone since 2017. Unlike the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017), which had an IP68 rating, the Galaxy A52 5G is rumored to feature a lower IP67 rating. The Galaxy A72 5G, which will be positioned above the A52 5G, will also likely have the same IP rating.
Water-resistance will not be the only feature that the Galaxy A52 5G will have in common with Samsung's best Android phones. The Galaxy A52 5G is also rumored to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Galaxy S21 series. Some of the other rumored features of the mid-ranger include a Snapdragon 750G processor, a 64MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A72 5G, on the other hand, is expected to come with a larger 6.7-inch display and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
Blass claims the Galaxy A52 5G will be unveiled next month alongside the Galaxy A72 5G. The Galaxy A52 5G is tipped to be available in four color options at launch: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue.
