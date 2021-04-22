What you need to know Samsung has launched a new wireless keyboard with a dedicated DeX button.

The new Smart Keyboard Trio 500 lets you pair multiple devices and switch between them with a single click.

There's no word on price or availability yet.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are currently the only Android alternatives to Apple's new 2021 iPad Pro models. As spotted by tipster Max J., Samsung has rolled out a new wireless keyboard for its best Android tablets with a dedicated DeX button. The dedicated button will allow users to access DeX via the keyboard when it is paired with a compatible Samsung tablet. As noted by Samsung on its website, the feature is limited to the Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, and Galaxy Tab Active Pro models.

Besides the DeX button, the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 also lets users connect up to three devices at once. The F7, F8, and F9 keys on the keyboard allow you to quickly switch between phones, tablets, and other paired devices with just a single click.

Another cool feature is the ability to assign custom Hot Keys to your most frequently used apps. However, this functionality is only available when the keyboard is paired with Samsung's best Android phones and tablets running the latest One UI 3.1 update. Even though the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 has been listed on Samsung's website, the company hasn't revealed pricing or availability yet.