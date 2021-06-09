Samsung might show off the new Wear OS watch operating system later this month at virtual MWC, the company has hinted at via its session description. Spotted by 9to5Google, the company will be showing off its next-generation smartwatch experience on the 28th of June.

The description reads:

The Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, services, and partnerships provides people with choice, freedom, and possibility. We're reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers. And we're enhancing security, giving people the protection they need in an open and connected world.

Samsung's Tizen smartwatch operating system may be a known quantity that lead to some of the best smartwatches, but the company has opted to align more closely with Google in recent weeks. The next entry into Samsung's Galaxy Watch will run an operating system that's heavily influenced by Google.

While we haven't seen much of what this operating system will offer yet, at least we know Samsung will introduce it to the world in early summer. The company will also show off how it plans to skin the smartwatch, making a design that's cohesive with its existing slate of devices.

One mistake Google made was allowing Android OEMs to build their own custom versions of Android while not allowing them to do the same for wearables. It was seen as a good thing, and it is from a consumer level. Users were guarunteed a consistent experience no matter which manufucturer they purchased from.

From a manufacturer hoping to capture an Apple-like experience with its own slate of devices, WearOS basically wasn't appealing. Like we said, users were guarunteed a consistent experience no matter which manufucturer they purchased from. Google adopting this new more open path is likely to lure more OEMs back to their side. Sure, some may think it's too little and too late, but if Samsung leads, others will certainly follow.

We'll get our first look at this new operating system in the coming weeks.