Samsung released the Galaxy A71 earlier this year, with the phone featuring a fresh new design and upgraded internals. The Galaxy A series has grown from strength to strength in recent years, and the Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android phone globally in Q1 2020.

That's a huge milestone for Samsung, particularly when you consider that the Galaxy A51 isn't even that great. It has a vibrant display and modern design, but the chipset doesn't hold up in day-to-day use and the camera is average at best.

A 4G-enabled Galaxy A71 for $400 would be Samsung's answer to the iPhone SE and Pixel 4a in the U.S.

This is where the Galaxy A71 comes in. The A71 has robust internals, an even bigger screen, outstanding battery life, and great cameras, and the best part is that the phone is launching in the U.S. later this year. Only one downside; the variant that Samsung is releasing in the U.S. is the 5G-enabled version, and that particular model is set to retail for $600. The 4G edition of the phone, meanwhile, is on sale on Amazon for $365, but because it is the global variant, you lose out on warranty.

Samsung has mentioned that it won't launch the 4G-enabled version of the Galaxy A71 in the U.S., and it's missing out on a huge opportunity in the process. The $399 iPhone SE has turned the value market on its head, and with the Pixel 4a on the horizon, the competition in the mid-tier category is heating up.

Samsung doesn't have a compelling enough answer in this segment. The Galaxy A51 is available unlocked for $399, but as I mentioned earlier, it doesn't hold up to scrutiny, particularly against the iPhone SE and the upcoming Pixel 4a. The Galaxy A71 does not have those issues: it is powered by the same snapdragon 730 chipset that's set to be featured in the Pixel 4a, and you get a 4500mAh battery that easily delivers over a day's worth of use, and a 64MP primary camera that takes great photos.