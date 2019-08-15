Research firm Canalys has released its numbers for the smart wearables market in North America, and as a whole, things are looking up. During Q2 2019, the wearables market reached a total value of $2.0 billion with 7.7 million shipments — an increase of 38% compared to Q2 last year.

To not much surprise, Apple is once again the market leader in this space. The company's Apple Watch dominates just about every other wearable out there, and this shows in the numbers. Apple now holds a market share of 37.9%, and while that is a decrease from the 39.5% it had in 2018, there was still a strong annual growth of 32%.

Fitbit takes the crown for 2nd place, finding itself with a respectable 24.1% market share and annual growth of 18%.

Although Samsung is trailing behind the fitness-focused brand in third place, it had an incredible past year of sales — specifically, Samsung's annual growth was 121%. Its market share is still relatively low at just 10.6%, but with numbers like that, it's certainly heading in the right direction.

Per Canalys: