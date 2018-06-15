If you own an Android phone, there's a really good chance it's got a Samsung logo on it. Samsung is the most popular Android OEM on the planet, and to achieve this, the company releases a ton of hardware every year. Samsung's highlight phones come from the S and Note lineups, but in between those, you'll find a variety of mid-to-low-end gadgets, too. To make sure you're up to date with what Samsung's got cooking, these are all the phones it's releasing in 2018. The phones that we're still expecting Samsung Galaxy Note 9

This August, Samsung's expected to release its second big flagship phone for 2018 — the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung's Note is often a showcase for the best that the company has to offer, and this shouldn't be any different. Early rumors are pointing to a design that's very similar to last year's entry, save for a slightly different layout on the back with the fingerprint sensor and dual camera setup. The camera is said to be a big focus for Samsung with the Note 9, and after decreasing the battery capacity from the Note 7 to the Note 8, we're happy to hear talk of the Note 9 coming with a giant 4,000 mAh battery. Official pricing for the Galaxy Note 9 is unknown, but don't be surprised if this one reaches beyond the $1000 marker. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 rumors: Release date, specs, price, and features! The phones that have been released Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ were announced in February, and although the two phones have a lot in common with the S8 series, they're still two of the best Android handsets you can buy in 2018. Highlights for the S9 and S9+ include Samsung's always-great Super AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845 processor, and radically improved cameras. Both phones have a physically-changing aperture that helps out tremendously with low-light photos, but only the larger S9+ has a second telephoto camera on the back. While the starting price for the S9 and S9+ isn't cheap at $720 and $800, respectively, the phones' age means you can now find a lot of deals and promotions that help to cut costs. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+: Everything you need to know! Samsung Galaxy A6/A6+

As much as we love the S9 and S9+, we also understand that an upwards of $700 is way too much for some people to spend on a phone. If you want a good chunk of the S9 experience at a fraction of the price, that's where the Galaxy A6 and A6+ come into play. Both phones are touting Super AMOLED Infinity Displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and while the resolution is bumped down to HD+ and FHD+ for the A6 and A6+, the panels themselves are still great. The A6+ comes with dual 16MP + 5MP cameras and a 3,500 mAh battery while the A6 has a single 16MP lens and a 3,000 mAh unit. The phones are available now in India, with the A6 starting out at $325 and the A6+ slapped with a price tag of nearly $385. See at Samsung Samsung Galaxy J6 and J8

The Galaxy J6 and J8 were announced alongside the A6/A6+ in late-May, and as expected, are decidedly less impressive compared to their A-series counterparts. You'll still find a Super AMOLED Infinity Display no matter if you choose the J6 or J8, but both have a resolution of just HD+. The J6 has a single 13MP camera on the back, the J8 has dual 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, and both come equipped with Android Oreo. The J6 starts at around $207 with the J8 going for a bit more at $281. See at Samsung Samsung Galaxy J7 and J3

Although the J6 and J8 likely won't be coming to the U.S. anytime soon, that's exactly where the J7 and J3 are heading! The lower-end Galaxy J3 has a 5-inch HD screen, 8MP rear-facing camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. As for the J7, you'll find a 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera, and 13MP camera on the front. Although further specs for the J7 remain unknown at this point, it's been confirmed that the J3 has the Exynos 7570 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a 2,600 mAh battery. The J3 is already available on AT&T, and it carries a price of $209. See at AT&T Samsung Galaxy J4

The Samsung Galaxy J4 was launched in India in early June, and similar to the other J-series phones we've talked about so far, is yet another budget offering from Samsung. Notable specs include a 5.5-inch HD display with the older 16:9 aspect ratio, the Exynos 7570 CPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of storage. If you want to spend a bit more cash, you can pick up a model that comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. As for the camera situation, you're looking at a 13MP rear sensor and 5MP selfie camera. There's also a 3,000 mAh battery. The 2GB + 16GB model will set you back about $148 while the 3GB + 32GB variant is going for $177. See at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury

A phone so nice they released it twice! This May, Samsung surprised us by releasing the Galaxy S Light Luxury — a rebranded and "lite" version of the 2017 Galaxy S8. On the outside, the S Light Luxury looks nearly identical to the S8. It has an 18.5:9 Super AMOLED display that measures in at 5.8-inches with a resolution of FHD+. The back is made out of glass, the fingerprint sensor is to the right of the camera, and the Bixby button (for better or worse) is here, too. Inside, however, Samsung swapped out the S8's internals with a mid-range setup. You'll find the Snapdragon 660, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. The rear and front cameras are 16MP and 8MP, respectively, there's a 3,000 mAh battery, an IP68 rating, and wireless charging. You can buy the Galaxy S Light Luxury in China right now for around $626. Samsung Galaxy A9 Star/A9 Star Lite