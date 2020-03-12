As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe, companies are helping stop the spread by restricting travel and encouraging working from home. In all cases, an emphasis has been placed on personal hygiene to minimize the speed of transmission.

Samsung, in particular, is encouraging users to clean their phones by offering free Galaxy Sanizitzing services in select regions.

SamMobile reports:

The Galaxy Sanitizing Service is being offered for free through official Samsung Service Center and Samsung Experience Stores in select countries currently and the service is being expanded continuously. It simply sanitizes the phone with UV-C light, no harsh cleaning chemicals required. These devices can be used to sanitize Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Watch, and the Galaxy Buds. [...] The Galaxy Sanitizing Service is currently available for free in Samsung Service Centers and Samsung Experience Stores in 19 markets across the globe. They include Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United States, Ukraine, and Vietnam. Samsung will soon expand the service to Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Samsung's efforts are small, but likely helpful. Your phone is probably a breeding ground for all sorts of bacteria seeing as its the thing you probably touch the most.

If you don't have a Samsung phone or would rather stay indoors at the moment, you can check out our tips on how to take care of your own smartphone.

