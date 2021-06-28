MWC is fast upon us, and while it's not taking place during the regularly scheduled time — that's in late February, by tradition — we're still expecting some big announcements from Samsung and other companies. We've embedded the video below, but you can also click on the title of the YouTube video to open it in a separate window if you prefer. The Samsung MWC 2021 event starts today, June 28th, promptly at 19:15PM CET / 13:15PM EDT / 02:15AM KST.

We're fully expecting to see the brand new Wear OS that Google announced back at Google I/O 2021 in May. Google didn't tell us much about the new OS back then, but we know that it's a joint venture between Samsung and Google to better shape the future of wearable devices going forward. It's also the first time we've seen Samsung and Google convene in the wearables space in such a way since the original launch of Android Wear and the Samsung Gear Live.

Samsung also says on its official MWC page that it will be discussing how device security is more important than ever and will be sharing the latest security enhancements for its connected devices.

There's also the distinct possibility that we could see the Galaxy Watch 4 today, although it's more likely that Samsung will save that unveiling for a later date when it unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. There's no doubt it'll be one of the best smartwatches when it finally launches, as it'll bring new hardware and a brand new OS with it.