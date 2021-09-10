The new collection includes six new watchbands made from sustainable, post-consumer waste like apple peel skin and rubber-like TPU.

Samsung has unveiled a new lineup of Galaxy Watch 4 watchbands as part of a collaboration with Los Angeles fashion designer Sami Miró.

According to Miró, the designs are meant to express our connection with the Earth and blend with any outfit.

The inspiration behind the collection was to create designs that evoke positive energy and emotion for the person who really wants to be good to the planet and themselves.

The LA-based designer is known for her upcycled fashion pieces, having worked with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Samsung is also no stranger to upcycling, having launched its Galaxy Upcycle program this year to repurpose old Galaxy smartphones into smart home IoT devices.

Samsung's eco-friendly stance can also be seen throughout its product lineup, with devices like the SolarCell Remote being made from 24% recycled materials and device packaging designed with upcycling in mind.

Miró says that by incorporating eco-friendly materials like AppleSkin vegan "leather" into her designs, she hopes to "educate people about the innovations in sustainability happening."

In addition to the new sustainable alternatives to the best bands for the Galaxy Watch 4, the collaboration also includes three new watch faces, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.