What you need to know
- Samsung has released a new lineup of Galaxy Watch 4 watchbands and watch faces.
- The limited-edition bands are made in collaboration with sustainable fashion designer Sami Miró.
- The new bands are made from eco-friendly materials such as apple peels and other reused materials.
Samsung has unveiled a new lineup of Galaxy Watch 4 watchbands as part of a collaboration with Los Angeles fashion designer Sami Miró.
The new collection includes six new watchbands made from sustainable, post-consumer waste like apple peel skin and rubber-like TPU.
According to Miró, the designs are meant to express our connection with the Earth and blend with any outfit.
The inspiration behind the collection was to create designs that evoke positive energy and emotion for the person who really wants to be good to the planet and themselves.
The LA-based designer is known for her upcycled fashion pieces, having worked with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Samsung is also no stranger to upcycling, having launched its Galaxy Upcycle program this year to repurpose old Galaxy smartphones into smart home IoT devices.
Samsung's eco-friendly stance can also be seen throughout its product lineup, with devices like the SolarCell Remote being made from 24% recycled materials and device packaging designed with upcycling in mind.
Miró says that by incorporating eco-friendly materials like AppleSkin vegan "leather" into her designs, she hopes to "educate people about the innovations in sustainability happening."
In addition to the new sustainable alternatives to the best bands for the Galaxy Watch 4, the collaboration also includes three new watch faces, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
The limited-edition collection is available now on Samsung's website and retails for $40 per band.
The best of Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung and Google, together
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 takes Wear OS to the next level thanks to Samsung's joint development with Google. This brings more capabilities to the platform, paired with Samsung's impressive host of features on its premium new watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
