Samsung is the largest Android manufacturer globally, meaning it has no shortage of customers using its devices. That doesn't mean it should stop trying to lure more people into buying its phones, and it seems now that Samsung wants to tempt iPhone users to move over to the dark side. The company has launched a new web app experience called iTest that puts the Galaxy experience on an iPhone.

According to MacRumors Samsung is advertising the app in New Zealand, although the experience is open to everyone with an iPhone. iTest allows iPhone users to play around with a mock version of Android, complete with apps and notifications. Obviously, the experience is fairly limited, but it seems to give iPhone users a good idea of what it's like to own one of the best Samsung phones.