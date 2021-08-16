Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 with display resolution and sizes similar to their predecessors. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a new display technology, which Samsung claims is more power-efficient than a traditional OLED.

The new Eco² OLED showcases Samsung's new method of developing OLED displays, which throws out the need for an external polarizer. Normally, this is needed to help reflect light entering the panel and provide a clearer picture. However, it's a double-edged sword in that it also blocks some of the light coming from the OLED display, making it less efficient.

With Eco² OLED, Samsung can implement a new display stack that rids the polarizing layer. By "internalizing polarizer function," Samsung is able to increase light transmittance from the OLED panel by 33%, thus creating a display that's 25% more efficient than a more conventional OLED panel found on the best Android phones. It also stands to make the display thinner and makes use of less plastic materials.