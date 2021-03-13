2019 was the breakout year for folding phones, with devices like the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X coming to market. But these were insanely expensive luxury items that only rich Android nerds would ever buy. Arguably, it was the 2020 Galaxy Z Flip that first solved the foldable formula — it cost considerably less than the Fold and was more widely available at carriers. It was later followed by a 5G version with an upgraded processor, but since then we've heard very little about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2. Instead, we got the Galaxy Z Fold 2, another opulent foldable that genuinely blew us away with its upgraded hinge, superpowered specs, and (unfortunately) budget-destroying price. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Samsung has some major plans brewing for its 2021 Galaxy devices, including (allegedly) a Galaxy Z Fold 3, but this foldable will probably be just as absurdly pricey as its predecessors. For a new foldable phone that regular folks can afford but that will still sport the latest specs and tech, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 definitely fits the bill, and we're closely watching the latest specs, leaks, and rumors all about it. Including the rumor that it may actually be called the Galaxy Z Flip 3!

Perhaps the biggest question regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 2 is "when can I buy it?". While Samsung has yet to confirm anything, we have a pretty strong suspicion (though no confirmation) that the latest Samsung foldables will be announced and shipped this summer. The original Z Flip was unveiled on February 11, 2020, at one of Samsung's Unpacked events — right alongside the Galaxy S20. Following that initial unveiling, the phone went on sale just a few days later on February 14. We originally expected Samsung to follow an annual release schedule for its new foldable. But Samsung complicated matters when it released the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in August 2020, which had an upgraded Snapdragon processor and 5G speeds but otherwise had the same specs. We weren't sure if Samsung considered this version the Z Flip 2 or just an incremental update, and how it would affect future releases. Then, after no new foldables were announced at the 2021 Unpacked show, we heard from Samsung leaker Ice Universe in February that "We may have to wait 5 months to see Flip 3 and Fold 3." This suggested that (A) the new Z Flip could theoretically arrive in July 2021 and (B) Samsung could label it as the "third" edition, with the 5G version as the actual "Z Flip 2". Based on this prediction, plus a claim from SamMobile that the new Z Flip would run off of One UI 3.5, you shouldn't expect to see the Galaxy Z Flip 2 (or 3) until the second half of 2021, potentially July. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Price

Folding phones are far from cheap to make, as evident by the price tags for the Galaxy Folds and Z Flip. The Galaxy Fold caused some jaws to drop when it debuted for a cool $1,980, and its successor hit stores at a similar two grand. For comparison, the Z Flip launched at a still-exorbitant $1,450, and only recently dropped down to $1,200. Based on the rumors, the new Z Flip and Z Fold should be announced and launch around the same time. So Samsung could take advantage of that and make the Galaxy Z Flip 2 look "cheap" by comparison to the Z Fold 3 — which will likely cost $2,000 just like its predecessors. Whether it's called the Galaxy Z Flip 2 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, it will reportedly have an upgraded outside screen, hinge, battery, and cameras, but this probably won't translate into a much higher price than before. We expect that the base Z Flip 2 won't cost more than $1,500. In fact, DSCC predicts that the next Z Flip and Samsung's other foldables will "hit the lowest price points yet" in 2021. That suggests it could launch in the $1,300-and-under range. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Design

Leaked renders or hands-on photos of the Galaxy Z Flip 2 have been few and far between. We expect more of these to trickle in over the coming months. But we've already seen Z Flip 2 leaks that could show what the foldable will look like.



Back in May 2020, we spotted a Galaxy Z Flip 2 patent indicating the foldable would have a triple rear camera configuration, placed either horizontally or vertically in a line. Then leaker Mark Peters claimed that the Z Flip 3 would supposedly borrow the same vertical camera design as the Galaxy S21. Based on this assumption, we can speculate that the Z Flip 2 will keep its cameras off to the side so it can expand its external screen; the original Flip's cover display is incredibly tiny, making it pretty useless beyond checking the time and seeing any incoming notifications. According to The Elec (via Techradar), the Z Flip 2 will have a "6.7-inch internal screen and a 3-inch external screen"; for comparison, the original Galaxy Z Flip also had a 6.7-inch screen, but its cover screen was only 1.1 inches. Otherwise, we expect the Z Flip 2 to retain a similar design to the original Z Flip. The flip phone-like form factor should remain unchanged, along with the large inner display and hole-punch cutout. But if Samsung can expand the outer display a bit, possibly allowing for some light applications, the Z Flip 2 would gain a lot of functionality that the current model lacks. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specs

So far, Galaxy Z Flip 2 leaks have suggested at three upgraded rear cameras, a larger battery, an upgraded UTG display with potential S Pen support, a 120Hz refresh rate (according to leaker IceUniverse), and up to 256GB of storage (via SamMobile). GalaxyClub also speculates that we could see both 5G and 4G/LTE variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, all of these specs are mere speculation until we hear more from Samsung. A big question is which Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will use. The Snapdragon 888 is the latest available, and we fully expect the Z Fold 3 to contain it. But if the Z Flip 2 is supposed to be a bargain-priced foldable, then we could very well see a slight downgrade in computing power. We do fully expect it to be running Android 11 with the latest version of One UI 3, however. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 5G received Android 11 before the Z Fold 2 and alongside the Galaxy S20 series, so future foldables should have no trouble with the latest software. Should I still buy the original Galaxy Z Flip?

There's no doubt that the Galaxy Z Flip 2, or Galaxy Z Flip 3, will be an incredible piece of tech; but the fact of the matter is that we still have a while to wait before it comes out. As such, if you'd like to purchase the best foldable phone right now, your choice solely comes down to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is several months newer, has a more useful cover screen and a larger 120Hz inner screen that's practically tablet-sized when unfolded. But it's still just as expensive as a fully-specced laptop, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is unique, a ton of fun to use, and is priced closer to, well, an expensive phone. Its hinge is durable, its Snapdragon 865+ is plenty fast for most computing and gaming needs, and it runs the latest Android OS without a hitch. Considering the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will hopefully arrive by the summer, and that it could have a comparable price to the current Z Flip, it certainly wouldn't hurt to wait and see what the new phone has to offer. But if you need a new phone now and want a foldable that will slide easily into your pocket, we say go for it! Just make sure to immediately pair it with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip cases.