Put simply, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G are the exact same tablet. It's just that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G adds the ability to connect to the ultra-fast and reliable 5G network when you don't have access to Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi service is spotty or down, or you're on the road and moving. You need an applicable carrier plan, of course, to leverage the 5G connectivity. And the 5G option is actually quite a bit more expensive. But when considering the Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, the super-fast, next-generation connectivity option in the latter opens a world of possibilities for mobile workers, those who live in rural areas, and on-the-go professionals, students, and others.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: What are the specs?

Off the bat, the specifications for both tablets are identical, including the octa-core processor, Android 11, and 10,090mAh battery that can last for up to 13 hours. They both also support 45W fast charging, with an optional 45W charger that might be worth investing in if you have the 5G version, especially, since chances are, you'll be using it more on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Screen Size 12.4 inches 12.4 inches Screen Resolution 2,560 x 1,600 WQXGA 2,000 x 1,200 WUXGA TFT Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi Direct, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi Direct, 5G, LTE Speaker Dual Stereo Speakers (sound by AKG), Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers (sound by AKG), Dolby Camera Rear 8MP AF, Front 5MP Rear 8MP AF, Front 5MP Processor Octa-core processor (2x2.2GHzm 6x1.8GHz) Octa-core processor (2x2.2GHz 6x1.8GHz) Colors Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Comes With Magnetic S-Pen Magnetic S-Pen Operating System Android 11 Android 11 Internal Memory 64GB, 128GB, 256GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) 64GB, 128GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) Memory 4GB RAM 4GB RAM Battery Life Up to 13 Hours Up to 13 Hours Dimensions 185 x 284.8 x 6.3mm 185 x 284.8 x 6.3mm Weight 608 g 608 g

The 5G connectivity here is the biggest differentiator, allowing you to connect from anywhere and enjoy the ultra-fast speeds and reliability of 5G. This includes being able to download content much quicker than you might on a Wi-Fi connection, along with low latency and little lag. If you can't risk being cut off due to connectivity issues or dealing with lag while on the go, opting for the 5G version might make the most sense.

Keep in mind that neither tablet has a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you'll have to use wireless headphones, though both have USB-C, so you can plug in USB-C headphones or use an adapter.

With 4GB RAM and a choice between 64 or 128GB storage (the S7 FE seemingly also comes in a 256GB option), there's ample room to store all you need. You can expand both with an up to 1TB microSD card, which you can purchase separately.

If you want to take photos, both have an 8MP rear camera with autofocus along with a 5MP front camera, which is perfectly decent for video calls and, of course, selfies. A cool feature with both for video calling will make sure you're always in the center of the frame once the tablet is turned horizontally. The surrounding three microphones also mean you will be heard clearly on a call, and the dual speakers by AKG make audio a pleasurable experience. Add Dolby Atmos support when you're watching movies, playing games, or listening to music, and you'll get a fully immersive experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: Aesthetics and use

Both tablets come in Samsung's variety of Mystic finishes, including the more professional-looking black and silver and the more creative and playful green or pink. The large and bright high-resolution 12.4-inch screen is great for professionals or students who need to examine details in photos and videos, work on documents, and be able to see the full picture.

The inclusion of the magnetic S Pen in the box with both models is essential for productivity, along with Samsung Notes to convert handwriting into text. This will come in handy when taking notes in a meeting or school lecture, jotting things down at a job site, or brainstorming ideas. A really cool feature with both is the ability to auto-tag your handwriting to intelligently search for the right place to save and file it.

Both tablets are a multitasker's dream thanks to a feature called App Pair that lets you open up to three apps at the same time. Set them up using the Edge Panel in whatever custom arrangement you like, so you can work on an e-mail while video chatting with a client, for example. For someone like me, this could come in handy at a trade show to update two different social media accounts while jotting down notes at a conference. You can also open multiple instances of the same app for truly getting things done as efficiently as possible.

Compatibility with Samsung DeX is also a plus for owners of other Samsung Galaxy devices so you can use either tablet as a secondary display alongside a computer. Combine either tablet with the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard and it becomes a full-on workstation virtually anywhere.

The added benefit of 5G connectivity in the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, however, means you can connect to the internet and get things done no matter where you are, even with spotty or no Wi-Fi. You might even get a better connection via 5G for bandwidth-intensive activities, like streaming video or playing games during off hours.

Both also come with free trial periods to creative applications like Clip Studio Paint and Canva Pro, ideal for people like graphic designers, along with free access to Noteshelf for taking colorful notes with the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: Which should you buy?

It's pretty simple: When looking at the Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, both tablets are great for professionals or students who need a reliable tablet they can use to take notes, work on a number of things at once, and connect to a keyboard for a full laptop-like experience when needed. Either could actually be a decent laptop replacement.

But if you tend to use the laptop on the go for critical access to software and programs, or places where Wi-Fi service is either spotty at best, non-existent at worse, the 5G option is for you. I have friends, for example, who live in rural areas where Wi-Fi connections are unstable or nonexistent. In these such cases, it would even make sense for them to opt for a 5G version and a plan (if a decent one is available from a carrier in your area) to use at home.

Even if you do have access to Wi-Fi, 5G offers ultra-fast speeds and a reliable low-latency connection with little to no lag, which could mean the difference between a file uploading in a minute and literally two seconds. Depending on your needs, 5G might be worth the extra investment. But keep in mind there's a hefty price difference between the two tablets — about $140 more, plus the cost of a wireless plan to use with it.

However, if you want to save some money and can make do with Wi-Fi or your phone's hotspot, you might want to opt in to the regular Tab S7 FE. You still get all the features available in Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet.

Either way, you're getting a big tablet with a lot of features. So, if you think both of these tablets might exceed your needs, you can also look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7, the latter of could be perfectly suited to you instead.

