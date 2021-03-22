Android smartphones are apparently dealing with an annoying bug that seems to cause their apps to crash frequently. According to a Reddit post, the problem seems to affect mainly some of the best Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21. The problem seems to be related to the Android System Webview, which comes preinstalled on Android phones and is what apps use to display web content such as in-app web browsers.

According to a Google spokesperson (via 9to5Google), the company is working to address the problem:

We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash. We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress.

Meanwhile, anyone experiencing the problem, whether on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or otherwise, is encouraged to uninstall Android System WebView updates. You can do this by searching for it in the Play Store (or clicking the link), and selecting "uninstall," which should fix the problem. If that option is unavailable for some reason, you can perform the same action in your device settings.