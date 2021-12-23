What you need to know
- The first Galaxy S21 FE unboxing video has surfaced on YouTube.
- It suggests the phone will not come with earphones or a wall charger in the box.
- The "flagship killer" is expected to be unveiled at Samsung's pre-CES event on January 4.
The folks over at HDblog have posted the first unboxing video of the Galaxy S21 FE on YouTube, revealing pretty much everything about Samsung's upcoming value flagship.
The video confirms the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in an eco-friendly box with just a USB-C cable and your usual documentation. Like other Galaxy S21 series phones, you won't find earphones or a wall charger inside the box.
Besides giving us a detailed look at the phone from nearly every angle, the video also confirms some of its key specs. The Galaxy S21 FE will have a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate as the best Samsung phones.
While the variant shown in the video is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to feature Samsung's Exynos 2100 in some markets. Some of the other rumored specs of the Galaxy S21 FE include a triple-camera setup featuring a 12MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and an IP67 rating. Besides the Graphite option, the phone is tipped to be available in Lavender, White, and Olive Green colors as well.
The Galaxy S21 FE could be fully unveiled at Samsung's pre-CES event, which will kick off at 9:30 PM ET on January 4. As per a recent tweet from reliable leaker Evan Blass, the phone will be available to purchase from January 11.
While a few tech companies have already started pulling out of CES 2022 over COVID-19 concerns, Samsung is said to be "closely monitoring" the current health situation.
