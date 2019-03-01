Does it all Samsung Galaxy S10 Incredible camera Google Pixel 3 The Galaxy S10 is a flagship that'll appeal to just about everyone. It has one of the best displays available on a smartphone, three rear camers with a new ultrawide sensor, and fan-favorites like a headphone jack and expandable storage. Samsung's software, something that used to be a pain, is also better than ever. $900 at Samsung Pros Gorgeous AMOLED display

In-screen fingerprint sensor

Three rear cameras

3.5mm headphone jack

Expandable storage Cons Samsung has a bumpy record with updates

$100 more expensive If you want the very best smartphone camera around, get the Pixel 3. Despite having just one rear camera compared to three, its photos continue to be just as jaw-dropping as they were back in October. You also get access to a great software experience with fast, guaranteed updates. $799 at Google Store Pros Industry-leading camera

Smooth, clean software experience

First in line for updates

More affordable Cons No headphone jack or expandable storage

Has last year's processor

The Galaxy S10 hits just about every nail on the head: best display on the market, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor, three rear cameras, expandable storage and a headphone jack. For most people, this will be the phone to get. However, if you want a phone that'll take the very best pictures possible or value a clean software experience with fast updates, the Pixel 3 will be a better purchase.

The Galaxy S10 is a better choice for most people

Samsung's Galaxy S flagships are always among the most popular Android phones, and with this year's S10, we don't envision things will change one bit.

The Galaxy S10 kind of makes last October's Pixel 3 look like an ancient relic. Where the Pixel 3 has considerably large bezels surrounding its display, the Galaxy S10 has virtually no side bezels, an extremely small chin and forehead, and a front-facing camera that's actually built into the screen itself. Aside from the good looks, this also allows Samsung to cram a larger screen into a body that's not too unwieldy.

The Galaxy S10 looks like a phone from the future.

Turning the S10 around, you'll find its three rear cameras. There's a primary 12MP sensor with an aperture you can manually change to allow for better low-light photos, a 12MP telephoto camera which enables 2X optical zoom, and a third 16MP ultrawide one. This opens up a lot of possibilities for the kinds of pictures you can take, especially when compared to the Pixel 3's single rear camera.

Samsung also gets the edge in a few other ways. It has a newer, faster processor, double the RAM of the Pixel 3, more base storage, expandable storage, Dolby Atmos support for better sound quality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Galaxy S10 Pixel 3 Operating System Android 9 Pie

Samsung One UI 1.1 Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch

AMOLED

3040 x 1440

19:9 5.5-inch

OLED

2160 x 1080

18:9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Storage 128GB

512GB 64GB

128GB Expandable Up to 512GB ❌ RAM 8GB 4GB Rear Camera 1 12MP Main Camera

OIS

f/1.5 - f/2.4 12.2MP Main Camera

OIS

f/1.8 Rear Camera 2 12MP Telephoto Camera

OIS

f/2.4 ❌ Rear Camera 3 16MP Ultrawide Camera

f/2.2 ❌ Front Camera 1 10MP Main Camera

f/1.9 8MP Main Camera

f/1.8 Front Camera 2 ❌ 8MP Ultrawide Camera

f/2.2 Battery 3,400 mAh 2,915 mAh Charging 15W wired charging

Qi wireless charging 18W wired charging

Qi wireless charging Water Resistnace IP68 IP68 Security In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers

USB-C

Yeah, there's a lot to like here.

But the Pixel 3 is still superior in two important ways

Don't count the Pixel 3 out just yet, though. Compared to the Galaxy S10, it has two big advantages — photo quality and software.

The S10 may have more rear cameras, but the Pixel 3's single 12.2MP camera still takes better pictures. Google's image processing and AI wizardry make it virtually impossible to take a bad photo with the phone. Pictures are sharp, colors are extremely accurate, and thanks to Google's Night Sight feature, the Pixel 3 dominates the S10 when it comes to using the camera in low-light situations.

When we say the Pixel 3 has the best camera in a smartphone, we mean it.

The other big strength of the Pixel 3 is its software experience. Since it's made by Google, the Pixel 3 is first-in-line for big software updates and monthly security patches as they're released. Google's confirmed that'll it'll continue to update the Pixel 3 until 2021, and while Samsung has gotten better with its software update turnaround recently, you'll still rock the latest software before everyone else if you have a Pixel phone.

On top of that, the user interface on the Pixel 3 is a lot cleaner and less cluttered than what you'll find on the S10. Similarly, it's less likely to bog down overtime the way that Samsung's software has a tendency of doing.

Lastly, while the Pixel 3's display, processor, and battery may not be as impressive as the Galaxy S10's, they're still all damn good and shouldn't be disappointing for anyone.

So, which one should you buy?

While you can't go wrong with either of these two phones, each one will serve a different group of people more effectively.

If you want a phone with the best display money can buy, value things like expandable storage and a headphone jack, want the functionality that comes with having three rear cameras, and/or love the idea of having your fingerprint sensor hidden underneath the screen, the Galaxy S10 will be a perfect fit.

Alternatively, if you just want the very best smartphone camera money can buy and want to ensure you're always running the very latest version of Android, the Pixel 3 makes the most sense.

Does it all Samsung Galaxy S10 A flagship with every imaginable feature. If the Galaxy S10 seems like a phone that tries to please everyone, that's because it kind of is. Its huge feature list includes things like a stunning AMOLED display, a headphone jack, expandable storage, Qualcomm's latest processor, and a rear camera combo that should allow for a lot of unique photos. $900 at Samsung