What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy Fold owners will be able to get their screens replaced for the first time for $149.
- The option will only be available to customers who purchase the Galaxy Fold before December 31, 2019.
- Samsung's Galaxy Fold is slated to go on sale in the U.S. this Friday for $1,980.
Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold will finally be available for purchase in the U.S. this Friday. Even though Samsung has updated the smartphone's design to make the display and hinge more durable, the Galaxy Fold still remains a device that needs to be handled with care. Should you need to replace the phone's display, however, you will only need to pay $149.
As per a report from The Verge, Samsung will allow customers who purchase a Galaxy Fold before December 31, 2019 to get a one-time-only screen replacement for $149. Those who purchase the foldable smartphone after December 31 will probably have to shell out more for their first screen replacement.
The report also highlights the several warnings that are printed on the piece of plastic that the Galaxy Fold comes wrapped in. Owners of the device will need to make sure they do not press the screen with any hard object, place any objects on the screen, or expose it to liquids. The top protective layer shouldn't be removed either.
Samsung Galaxy Fold will only be available in limited quantities in the U.S. initially. Starting this Friday, you will be able to pick one up from select Best Buy, AT&T, and Samsung Experience stores near you.
Samsung Galaxy Fold
If you don't mind spending $2,000 on a smartphone, the Galaxy Fold is worth considering. Thanks to its foldable design, the Galaxy Fold can be used both as a smartphone and a tablet. The device offers a large 7.3-inch Infinity Flex main display, 4.6-inch cover display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, 12GB of RAM, six impressive cameras, and dual batteries with a combined capacity of 4,380mAh.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.