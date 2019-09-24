Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold will finally be available for purchase in the U.S. this Friday. Even though Samsung has updated the smartphone's design to make the display and hinge more durable, the Galaxy Fold still remains a device that needs to be handled with care. Should you need to replace the phone's display, however, you will only need to pay $149.

As per a report from The Verge, Samsung will allow customers who purchase a Galaxy Fold before December 31, 2019 to get a one-time-only screen replacement for $149. Those who purchase the foldable smartphone after December 31 will probably have to shell out more for their first screen replacement.

The report also highlights the several warnings that are printed on the piece of plastic that the Galaxy Fold comes wrapped in. Owners of the device will need to make sure they do not press the screen with any hard object, place any objects on the screen, or expose it to liquids. The top protective layer shouldn't be removed either.

Samsung Galaxy Fold will only be available in limited quantities in the U.S. initially. Starting this Friday, you will be able to pick one up from select Best Buy, AT&T, and Samsung Experience stores near you.