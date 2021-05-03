What you need to know Apple might launch a foldable phone in 2023.

Samsung still holds the market share for foldable devices, but this could fall.

Samsung has two years to make an even better foldable phone.

Samsung is going to have a difficult time maintaining a market share for its foldable phones if and when Apple releases a comparable model, experts say. On May 3, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in an analyst note that the company is likely to launch a foldable iPhone. His note indicates that foldable phones are a "must-have" and that "after 5G, the foldable smartphone is the next innovative selling point of high-end models." Neil Shah, vice-president of research at Counterpoint Research, said in an interview that for the overall market, "it will be difficult for Samsung to maintain share once Apple enters." "Apple, if it [figures out design and production], should be able to capture a lion share of the segment because of its sheer scale even though it will be late to the party," he said. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Samsung doesn't break down how many foldable phones it's sold, but at CES 2020, Koh Dong-jin, president and CEO of Samsung's mobile division, said the company has sold 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones. 'Samsung is facing more competition'