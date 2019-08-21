The Samsung DeX app is now available for Windows and Mac. The app allows users to connect the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ to their computer and use a desktop experience powered by their phone. DeX also works with monitors, but the Samsung DeX app allows users to convert any Windows PC or Mac into a screen for their DeX experience.

The Samsung DeX app is free and works with Windows 7, Windows 10, and Mac OS versions higher than 10.13. Samsung's post announcing the availability of the app outlines some of the advantages of using DeX on a computer, including being able to use files stored locally on your phone during a presentation and being able to play mobile games on a larger screen.

One of the major drawbacks of using Samsung DeX is that many monitors don't have a spare mouse or keyboard attached. The Samsung DeX app allows you to control the DeX experience with your computer's mouse and keyboard.

Several apps have been optimized to work with Samsung DeX, including Microsoft Office and Microsoft Remote Desktop. Other popular apps like YouTube, Twitch, and Adobe Premiere Rush also work through Samsung DeX.

While Samsung DeX as a platform works with older Galaxy phones and Galaxy Tab devices, the Samsung DeX app for Windows and Mac only works with a Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+.