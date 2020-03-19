What you need to know
- For the safety of its employees and customers, Samsung has decided to shutter its stores in both the U.S. and Canada.
- The company did not specify when stores would reopen.
- Samsung's online stores are still fully functional, however, and the company will continue fulfilling those orders.
YH Eom, CEO of Samsung Electronics America, announced this week that the company was "temporarily closing all Samsung U.S. stores." The move is a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, as Samsung says it's prioritizing the health and wellbeing of both its employees and customers through this move.
A similar announcement was made by the company's Canadian wing, which is closing all Samsung Experience Stores in the country, effective immediately.
Neither announcement gives a timeframe for when stores might reopen, given the rapidly shifting nature of the current situation. Samsung's online stores are, however, still operational, and the company is promising to fulfill those deliveries as soon as possible. Similarly, support channels via Samsung Care are also functional.
In the meantime, in those countries where stores are still open, the company is offering free sanitizing services for phones through its service centers and experience stores. You can check out the list of countries where these services are offered here.
The company has also asked members of its workforce to work from home where possible in a bid to encourage social distancing and mitigate the spread of the virus.
