What you need to know
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a spin-off of the quiet Little Big Planet franchise, starring the popular knitted character.
- Instead of a focus on world creation and level editors, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a co-op platformer.
- The game is getting a new story trailer today, that gives a sneak peek at the world and characters that live in it.
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure comes to PS5 and PS4 on November 12, 2020, making it a PS5 launch title.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a launch title for the Playstation 5, and aims to shake things up a little bit from the popular Little Big Planet franchise by focusing on co-op platforming and story rather than level editing and creation. This should make for a more focused game, but hopefully another Little Big Planet is also in the makings as well for the future. Today, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is getting a new trailer that gives a quick look at the world the game takes place in, and the colorful cast of characters that inhabit it.
The game looks pretty great, with incredible amounts of details in Sackboy that we've never had before, as Twitter user @Nibellion pointed out in this side-by-side comparison of Sackboy's generational evolution. This could be a fun gem for platforming fans, especially when you can get your friends involved and wreak general havoc and mayhem together. Sackboy: A Big Adventure launches on November 12, 2020.
This makes the game a launch title for Sony's upcoming PS5, which is awesome, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure is also heading to the PS4, so gamers holding on to their still-excellent console for a little while longer can still play the latest Sackboy shenanigans.
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Review: A huge leap in performance
The TicWatch Pro line of Wear OS watches have always been on the bulky side and running dated hardware. Despite that, the watches are still stand-out options in the Android smartwatch realm. Mobvoi addresses both of these downsides in the TicWatch Pro 3.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the Chrome OS tablet we deserve
With everything you need in the box, a battery that won’t quit, and the tablet mode experience finally where we need it, Duet has broken the curse and given us a proper Chrome tablet.
If you could change one thing about the Pixel 5, what would it be?
There's a lot going for the Pixel 5, but not everyone is over the moon about what it brings to the table. If you could change one thing about it, what would it be?
Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers
With a new generation of gaming comes new games and new hardware, but some of your old controllers can be used with the PS5 — sort of. Here's the best PS5 controllers you should look at grabbing.