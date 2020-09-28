What you need to know Roku's updated Ultra offers Dolby Vision HDR support and 50 percent greater wireless range than the previous generation.

The company has also launched a new 2-in-1 product called the Roku Streambar, combining a soundbar and a 4K streaming device.

Additionally, Roku has announced plans of launching a standalone app for The Roku Channel on both Android and iOS.

Roku has refreshed its lineup of streaming devices with the redesigned Roku Ultra and the all-new Roku Streambar. The updated Roku Ultra is claimed to have 50 percent more wireless range than its predecessor, along with Bluetooth support. It also promises a much more immersive viewing experience, thanks to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. To make it more future-proof, Roku has added support for the AV1 codec, which is slowly becoming popular on video platforms. Despite all the improvements, however, the new Roku Ultra carries the same $100 price tag as the previous model.

The Roku Streambar is definitely the more interesting of the two devices launched by the company today. As you may have guessed already, the Streambar is a 2-in-1 device that works as a soundbar and can also stream up to 4K HDR content. The device is equipped with four speakers with Dolby Audio support and uses "advanced audio engineering" to deliver sound that is well beyond its size. Like the Roku Ultra, you will be able to control the Roku Streambar using both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It has been priced at $130 in the U.S.

Both the new Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar can now be pre-ordered at Roku.com. They are slated to begin shipping in mid-October. In addition to the U.S., the Roku Streambar will also be sold in Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. In addition to the two new devices, Roku has announced the Roku OS 9.4 update. The new update brings several new features, including AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Additionally, the company's Roku Channel service, which lets you watch over 115 free live TV channels, is getting its own app on both iOS and Android. The Roku OS 9.4 update will begin rolling out this month to all supported streaming devices.