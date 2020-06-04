Grand Theft Auto promo imageSource: Rockstar Games

What you need to know

  • Rockstar Games is shutting down the servers for GTA Online and Red Dead Online from 2:00 p.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET today.
  • The move is intended as a sign of solidarity with Black Lives Matter, honoring the death of George Floyd.
  • Several reccent gaming events have been pushed back as a result of the ongoing protests.

Rockstar Games has announced that it is taking down the servers for both GTA Online and Red Dead Online until 4:00 p.m. ET. This move meant to show support for Black Lives Matter and to honor the memory of George Floyd.

Many different gaming events have been pushed back as a result of the ongoing protests. One such event was Sony's The Future of Gaming, a showcase meant for today that would've focused on PS5 games.

GTA Online is part of Grand Theft Auto V, a game that has crossed 130 million copies sold as of earlier this year. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 has attained over 31 million copies sold.

