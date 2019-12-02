Believe it or not, one of my favorite things to shop for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday is shoes. There's nothing like a fresh pair of kicks to make you feel better about sitting on the sofa for a week straight, and motivate you to drop that Thanksgiving thirteen by Christmas!

Thankfully, Amazon is running a huge sale on New Balance gear and apparel, including these dope dad shoes. Dad shoes have spawned a fashion craze over the past few years, inspiring comebacks from New Balance and Nike, as well as premium offerings from brands like Yeezy/Adidas and Balenciaga. To me though, nothing says that you rock that dad shoe life quite like a pair of New Balance 608s.