The highly-anticipated OnePlus 8 series finally went official last week. Although the new phones are more expensive than their predecessors, they still represent great value. While the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be available for purchase in the U.S. only from April 29, the company has released a two-minute promotional video starring Robert Downey Jr. for international markets.

The fun commercial shows the former Iron Man actor driving like a maniac to get to an appointment, getting a fancy new suit to attend a party, and having a water fight with the kids at the pool party. Each event is effectively used to showcase the headline features of the OnePlus 8 Pro. These include wireless charging, the 120Hz AMOLED display, 5G connectivity, OnePlus Pay support, and IP68 water resistance.

OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone to come with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, boasting peak brightness levels of 1,300 nits. The phone also supports 30W wireless charging and offers IP68 dust and water resistance. However, the NFC-based OnePlus Pay feature shown in the video is currently available only in China. OnePlus is expected to expand OnePlus Pay to international markets only by the end of this year.

Robert Downey Jr. was roped in as OnePlus brand ambassador in May last year. Before becoming OnePlus' global brand ambassador, Robert Downey Jr. was a brand ambassador for Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC.