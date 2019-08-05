Responding to the controversy for the very first time, Downey Jr. published a new post on his Weibo page today.

Robert Downey Jr., who was roped in by OnePlus as its brand ambassador in May this year, sparked a controversy last week after users on Weibo spotted that a post promoting the OnePlus 7 Pro was published by the famous actor using a Huawei P30 Pro . While the post was swiftly taken down, some users managed to grab screenshots, which went viral soon after they were shared on social media.

While we'll likely never find out if it was actually his assistant who published the post on Weibo, this update makes it quite clear that both Robert Downey Jr. and OnePlus want to downplay the mistake. Of course, this isn't the first time that the brand ambassador of a smartphone brand has used a rival device to publish a promotional post.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who was hired as Huawei's U.S. brand ambassador for the Mate 10 Pro last year, had posted a video on Twitter talking about the smartphone using an iPhone. She had to later clarify that it was her team who had accidentally published the video.