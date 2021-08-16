RIP Flip? More AC readers say they'll skip Samsung's newest foldables.

The big buzz over the past week has been about the newest upgrades to Samsung's smartphone lineup — specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Reviews of both devices are still forthcoming, but the tech world is already fawning over the upgrades, iterations, and enhancements that make each the class of the premium Android phone space.

Nearly 39% of poll respondents said they'd prefer to stay with more conventional form factors (even like the Galaxy Note series). However, when you combine the responses of those who said they were thinking about picking up a Galaxy Z Fold 3 (37%) and a Galaxy Z Flip 3 (25%), there were technically more respondents who were interested in a foldable phone, which is quite interesting and bodes well for the success of this third generation of innovative Samsung smartphones.

Do either the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 make you want a foldable?

Here's a sample of what some of our readers had to say about their choices:

I am tech addicted and swap flagships about every 6 months, going back and forth between iOS and Android. Foldables are a nope for me. Hate the creases and the screwy aspect ratios of the displays. — Cory Z (@2muchcoffee4me) August 14, 2021