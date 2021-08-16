RIP Flip? More AC readers say they'll skip Samsung's newest foldables.

What you need to know
- Over the weekend, we polled AC readers to see if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 announcement (re)ignited their interest in foldables.
- The majority of respondents said they would stick with more traditional form factors.
- Even though more people said they weren't interested in foldables than those who were curious about one or the other device, the answers were actually quite close.
The big buzz over the past week has been about the newest upgrades to Samsung's smartphone lineup — specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Reviews of both devices are still forthcoming, but the tech world is already fawning over the upgrades, iterations, and enhancements that make each the class of the premium Android phone space.
Nearly 39% of poll respondents said they'd prefer to stay with more conventional form factors (even like the Galaxy Note series). However, when you combine the responses of those who said they were thinking about picking up a Galaxy Z Fold 3 (37%) and a Galaxy Z Flip 3 (25%), there were technically more respondents who were interested in a foldable phone, which is quite interesting and bodes well for the success of this third generation of innovative Samsung smartphones.
Here's a sample of what some of our readers had to say about their choices:
Our poll is closed, but we still want to hear from you in the comments or on social media. Do these phones make you want a foldable now?
