Solid TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) cases are a category that is as wide as it is deep, from flimsy clear cases to stiff hulking brutes, and with so many options to choose from, standing out can be difficult. Then again, standing out isn't always the goal: a case that blends in and doesn't draw unwanted attention to your shiny new flagship can be more useful than those glittery, shimmery jewels that just scream I'm new STEAL ME. Ringke's Fusion and Fusion-X lines ruggedly showcase the Galaxy S10's beauty, but the Onyx is an understated case that puts your Galaxy S10 into witness protection, hiding it from drops and unwanted stares with simple looks and solid design.

Ringke Onyx case for Galaxy S10 This single-layer TPU case adds a little grip and a lot of protection to your phone without high prices, complicated layers, or unneeded bulk. $9 at Amazon

The Good Solid feel in hand

Clicky buttons, textured Bixby button

Good camera, USB-C cutouts

Great price The Bad Boring colors

Basic design

Bumper could be grippier

Ringke Onyx What's rock solid

You'd be forgiven for thinking the Ringke Onyx is another carbon fiber case on first glance at the flat back with textured top/bottom accents, but the Onyx is all TPU, and the accents are not a slim, slippery carbon fiber but rather a raised, grippy texture that I personally wish covered more of the phone. That said, the grain or finish on the flat back of the Onyx is mesmerizingly tactile and soothing. I've found my fingers just sliding in circles over the back on the phone when it's sitting face-down on the bed/couch next to me. The Onyx's bumper is well-crafted, but the texture I love so on the back makes the sides a teensy it more willing to slide around in your hand. That means it's easy to reposition the phone in your hand for one-handed use, but it also means that the Onyx is also slightly more likely to slide out of your hands when you're not careful. It feels great, but it could be grippier, though it is still an improvement over the naked S10's glass and metal.

The buttons are very much like the Ringke Fusion: easy to press, still satisfyingly clicky, and the Bixby button is textured to prevent misclicks when reaching for volume-down. The cutouts around the camera and ports are well-sized, though like the Fusion, the headphone jack cutout might be a bit on the small size when using larger headphone plugs. Ringke Onyx Where the cracks show through

There's only so many ways to jazz up a basic TPU case. I know this firsthand, and yet, when I look at the Ringke Onyx, it rubs my "life's too short for boring tech" credo the wrong way. It's not that the Onyx is a complete bore but the main section of the back could use some grippy texturing rather than the top and bottom accents. The volume and power buttons could use some texturing, rather than the Bixby button — the least-used button — being the one that's textured. The colors could skew a little brighter and bolder than Black and "Lilac Purple", a color that made sense in previous years when the S9 and Note 9 were offered in Lilac Purple but seems out of place this year. I'd love to see a navy blue or a luscious red or even an enchanting emerald to match the blue, pink, and green models we have this year. Color is an easy way to jazz up a solid case, and Ringke is a solid case that could use some jazzing up. Ringke Onyx case for Galaxy S10 Bottom line

The Onyx may be a tiny bit boring, but it's protective, well-sculpted, and it's less than $10, so it's a great case for users that don't really care about being flashy or fashionable, just about protecting their phones and saving some money. 3.5 out of 5 Black goes with everything, but unless you plan to use the Onyx with a Swappable PopSocket or Spigen Style Ring, I implore you to get the Lilac Purple version. Add some color and some contrast to your life and let the metal and glass around your camera pop like the wonderful accent it is!

