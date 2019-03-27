Security cameras have grown in popularity in recent years, and before buying a new home I really had no interest in them. I got started with Ring's Video Doorbell Pro, and from there I've wanted to just continue adding and adding because I see a lot of value in protecting my family and belongings. Ring, a company that was founded back in 2012, has been releasing lots of great options for those looking at self-install home security cameras and alarms, and the company recently refreshed its original Stick Up Camera. The home security camera space is a crowded one, and there are options that come in at all different price points. I've tried many of them, and most end up coming back down and my Ring gear always ends up going back up. The Ring Stick Up Camera has found a new permanent home in my house, but mainly because I have other cameras to help compliment it. On its own, I'm not really sure that the Stick Up Camera makes much sense in Ring's lineup currently.

Inside or out Ring Stick Up Camera An easy to set up camera with some serious quality. Ring's new Stick Up Camera is a huge improvement over the previous version in so many ways. It's a small camera that mounts in several ways, comes in both a battery-powered and wired version for maximum freedom of where to install it, and the video quality actually allows you to see what's happening in great detail. $180 at Amazon

Pros Easy to set up

Comes with both an indoor and outdoor (long) power cord

Box includes almost all tools needed to install it Cons Night vision works better outside than inside

Annual fee in order to see previous video clips Ring Stick Up Cam What I love

I've been a big fan of Ring's products ever since I first put the Video Doorbell Pro on my front door. Since then, I've added a few of the Spotlight Cams and even have the Ring Alarm at my home. But in all honesty, I was hesitant when it came to the Stick Up Cam. My initial hesitation was put to rest as soon as I got the Stick Up Cam, though. From the second you open the box, all through the install, every step of the process is very easy to complete. Ring gives you tons of control over everything from motion zones to notifications. The mounting process is very simple, but I did notice that the camera tends to get in the way when trying to install the screws into the sheetrock. This added a few extra minutes to the process, which wasn't the end of the world and still completely manageable. Ring uses a security screw to hold a cover in place that goes over the rest of the screws used to mount the camera, and another one on the bottom where the microUSB cable connects to the camera. This extra security prevents someone from being able to walk up and quickly disconnect or remove your camera, which is a huge plus. Ring provides two power cable options for the wired one (which is what I have), one which is meant to be used indoors and a bit shorter, as well as a heavier duty cable that's much longer and meant to be used for outdoor installs. Once installed, the setup process in the app takes just a few seconds, and then you're up and running. Ring gives you a bunch of great options to control notifications, alerts, motion zones, times, and so much more. Depending on where you plan to install the camera, you'll want to spend some extra time customizing all of these, but the out-of-box options are a great starting point. Ring Stick Up Cam What I didn't care for

Initially, I installed the camera in our loft, which is a dark place in the evenings, and quickly ended up having to relocate the camera because it didn't work so great. There was a large number of times where the camera missed motions due to the dark surroundings, which is something we've never experienced with the outdoor cameras. After a short period of time, we moved the camera from the loft into the garage, where we saw much better results.