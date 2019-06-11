Best answer: Yes, the Ring Door View camera is an ideal investment for your apartment because it replaces the conventional peep-hole with no damage. Plus, it gives you the benefit of an HD door camera that adds security and convenience to any home.

Naturally, I'd often get nervous when someone knocked at my door, especially at night. If I wasn't expecting visitors, I'd stealthily tip-toe to the door, so the person outside wouldn't hear me or know I was home. This is the issue with the conventional peep-hole. Anyone outside looking in could tell if you were looking through it! The Ring Door View camera makes it so you can avoid any awkward interactions and it can keep you safe if someone unsavory lurked just outside.

This is the door camera everyone with an apartment needs! I wish they had this when I was in college and often received notices from the apartment managers with recent crime updates around the property- burglaries, assaults, break-ins.

This door cam is everything you want it to be as an apartment dweller. Unlike previous Ring doorbells, you can install it where the conventional peep hole is with no hardware, screws, or any damage done to the door. Once it's in, you can still use the top hole like a regular old peep-hole, but the camera beneath it is where the magic happens.

It's a smart HD camera that allows you to get mobile notifications when anyone presses the built-in doorbell button, knocks on the door, or triggers the motion sensor. You can then answer the notification to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere you are! You can basically screen your visitors without going near your door.

How does the door cam work?

The Ring Door View cam is completely compatible with Alexa devices. You can see, hear, and speak to visitors through your smartphone, tablet, or smart speaker with a screen, such as the Amazon Echo Show 2nd Gen, Amazon Echo Spot. Look out your door by saying 'Alexa, show me my Door View Cam.' You can also hear door chimes on devices. Are you concerned visitors may not know the doorbell is on the peep hole? Don't worry, if they knock instead, the "impact sensor" on the device will pick that up and alert you.

Apartment doors usually have more passers by than a single home would, but because of Ring's new Smart Alerts feature, you won't have to worry about false notifications every time a person walks by. The smart motion detector knows what's important and can detect between people and other objects. Even better, with this device you can create custom motion detection zones to focus on or avoid specific areas (helpful if you have a neighbor right across the hall).

A full HD camera, the device is powered by a rechargeable battery that is inside the door. For notifications, download the Ring app on your device and enable notifications. To connect the door cam with Alexa, so you can say "Alexa, answer the door," enable Ring Door View Cam as a skill in the Alexa app.

Best thing ever