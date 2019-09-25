What you need to know Amazon's ushering in three new Ring products.

The Ring Stick Up Cam, Indoor Cam, and Retrofit Alarm have been announced.

They're all available for purchase today.

Ring has established itself as one of the biggest brands for home security, and at its big hardware event, a trio of new Ring hardware was unveiled. First on the list, we have the all-new Ring Stick Up Cam. This is exactly the same as the existing Stick Up Cam, save for the fact that it's 30% cheaper. That means you'll still get 1080p Full HD video recording, night vision, etc. However, rather than setting you back a hefty $179, the new Stick Up Cam costs just $99.

Moving over to the new Indoor Cam, this is the first camera ring's made specifically for indoor use. It's tiny enough that you can put it virtually anywhere, and is also the company's cheapest offering with a price tag of just $59. Coming later this year, Ring will launch something called "home mode" that'll allow you to automatically disable recording inside your house/apartment when you're home.