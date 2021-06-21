A Kindle is the ideal way to read books; the e-ink screen doesn't cause eye strain, the battery lasts for weeks, and it can hold thousands of books and even stream your Audible audiobooks. The Kindle got a big upgrade back in 2019 with the introduction of an LED light, making it that much more versatile. For Prime Day, Amazon is selling the Kindle e-reader for just $55, a massive 39% discount from its usual retail price of $90. Incidentally, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Kindle; it went down to $60 in last year's sale, and at $55, you are getting an incredible deal. If you don't already have a Kindle, there's no better time to join the e-reader bandwagon.

The best time to pick up a Kindle is during Prime Day ; Amazon tends to roll out huge discounts to its own products during the two-day sales event, and that's no different in 2021. We've already rounded up the best Prime Day Amazon device deals and the best Kindle Prime Day deals , but I want to focus on the entry-level Kindle e-reader and why you should consider buying one.

The Kindle is a great way to get started with an e-reader. You get a glare-free e-ink screen that's ideal for reading, Audible integration, and weeks-long battery life.

The Kindle is just about the best e-reader you can buy today. Amazon has cornered the market for e-readers thanks to the affordable hardware and the Kindle Store, where you can buy millions of e-books. Then there's Kindle Unlimited, a subscription service that lets you access millions of books just by paying a $10 monthly fee. Amazon is giving away three months of Kindle Unlimited right now, so if you haven't taken advantage of this deal right now, you should do so immediately.

As for the entry-level Kindle, it is the ideal way to get started with an e-reader. It has a 6-inch glare-free e-ink screen that's ideal for reading. An e-ink panel mimics the feel of real books, and the best part is that you won't notice any fatigue even after extended reading sessions, unlike with an LCD screen on your tablet.

The Kindle comes with four LEDs embedded around the surface that give it illumination for reading at night. With 8GB of in-built storage, you can easily carry over a thousand books on the device and have room left over for plenty more. A nifty new addition is Audible integration, allowing you to stream audiobooks straight from your Kindle. Just pair any Bluetooth-enabled audio accessory — we have a list of the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals — and you can listen to your favorite audiobooks.

Another standout feature on the Kindle is the battery life; you'll only need to charge the device once every other week. You can even enable dark mode on the Kindle, giving your reading an entirely new dimension. I switched to dark mode earlier this year on my Kindle Oasis, and while it took a few days to get adjusted, it makes reading even more comfortable.

If you're looking to get started with an e-reader or are thinking of getting a Kindle for family or friends (it makes for a great gift), the all-time low price of $55 makes it a no-brainer for Prime Day.

