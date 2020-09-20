Capcom has released more details for its upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2020 schedule, including details on the aforementioned presentation for Resident Evil Village. In addition to Resident Evil Village, part of the presentation will be focused on Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.

You can see the full schedule for this section below, which will begin on September 27 at 8:00 a.m. ET:

12:00 p.m. – Opening - Translated

12:05 p.m. – "Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition" Presentation - Translated

12:30 p.m. – Additional Information 1

12:40 p.m. – "RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE" Presentation - Translated

1:10 p.m. – "RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE" Guest Talk Segment

1:40 p.m. – Additional Information 2/Ending

The show will be broadcast on the Capcom USA Twitch channel, with both English and Chinese translation offered. For another recent look at the game, you can check out the trailer shown during the September PS5 games showcase.

Resident Evil Village is set to be released at some point in 2021 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PS5.