What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village will be shown by Capcom at Tokyo Game Show 2020.
- Capcom has shared more details breaking down the schedule of its full presentation.
- This presentation will be held on September 27, 2020.
Capcom has released more details for its upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2020 schedule, including details on the aforementioned presentation for Resident Evil Village. In addition to Resident Evil Village, part of the presentation will be focused on Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.
You can see the full schedule for this section below, which will begin on September 27 at 8:00 a.m. ET:
- 12:00 p.m. – Opening - Translated
- 12:05 p.m. – "Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition" Presentation - Translated
- 12:30 p.m. – Additional Information 1
- 12:40 p.m. – "RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE" Presentation - Translated
- 1:10 p.m. – "RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE" Guest Talk Segment
- 1:40 p.m. – Additional Information 2/Ending
The show will be broadcast on the Capcom USA Twitch channel, with both English and Chinese translation offered. For another recent look at the game, you can check out the trailer shown during the September PS5 games showcase.
Resident Evil Village is set to be released at some point in 2021 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PS5.
Catch up
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
A swamp of horror
In this first-person entry in the Resident Evil series, you play as Ethan Winters, who is looking for his missing wife. His journeys bring him to the Baker mansion, where he must fight off a whole host of horrors.
