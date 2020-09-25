Capcom's main Resident Evil Village presentation is being held on September 27 but in the meantime, we've been given an interesting bit of news: Capcom is considering bringing Resident Evil Village to Xbox One and PS4, though the team did note that they "can't make any promises." The game was originally billed as only being available for the next generation of consoles, coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PS5.

This news, as well as some very brief clips of gameplay, were shown in a special Capcom presentation for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which you can check out below.