What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village was first announced in June as a next generation-only game.
- During Tokyo Game Show 2020, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village might come to Xbox One and PS4.
- The team isn't making any promises though.
- Resident Evil Village is set to release in 2021.
Capcom's main Resident Evil Village presentation is being held on September 27 but in the meantime, we've been given an interesting bit of news: Capcom is considering bringing Resident Evil Village to Xbox One and PS4, though the team did note that they "can't make any promises." The game was originally billed as only being available for the next generation of consoles, coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PS5.
This news, as well as some very brief clips of gameplay, were shown in a special Capcom presentation for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which you can check out below.
During the quick gameplay presentation, the developers noted that Resident Evil Village is being designed with more freedom than Resident Evil 7: Biohazard provided.
Providing the game on current-generation platforms would open it up to a much wider audience, resulting in more copies sold. The possible downside is that the game might suffer in design from having to run on far weaker systems. We'll have to see what decision Capcom makes, especially since the Resident Evil franchise has crossed 100 million copies sold as of June 2020.
Resident Evil Village is set to release at some point in 2021.
