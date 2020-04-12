Resident EvilSource: Capcom

  • Capcom has been finding critical and commercial success remaking older Resident Evil titles.
  • According to an exclusive report from VGC, Resident Evil 4 remake is up next.
  • This project reportedly is being developed by M-Two, led by former head of PlatinumGames Tatsuya Minami.
  • Capcom will also lend support to the project.

With Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 both receiving remakes in 2019 and 2020 respectively, it appears that Capcom's next remake is of a title many consider legendary. According to new report from VGC, Resident Evil 4 remake is in development at M-Two, being led by former PlatinumGames head Tastusya Minami.

M-Two was a support studio for the development of Resident Evil 3's recent remake and the team reportedly has the blessing of original Resident Evil 4 director, Shinji Mikami. The project has also reportedly been in planning since 2018 and is aiming to release the Resident Evil 4 remake in 2022.

It'll be interesting to see how this fits in. According to other, credible rumors, Resident Evil 8 is coming in 2021 as a cross-generation title. If that's the case, will Resident Evil 4 remake also be cross-generation or will it only arrive on next-generation platforms? Only time will tell.

In the meanwhile, if you haven't grabbed Resident Evil 3 yet, I recommend checking out my review of the game right here. In it, I wrote that "While a couple of things could've been tweaked to provide a longer experience, Capcom provides a fantastic survival horror remake that carefully balances the action with the terror."

