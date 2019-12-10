Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 remakeSource: Capcom (screenshot)

  • Resident Evil 3 remake leaked a short while ago.
  • The game was officially revealed during a PlayStation State of Play stream.
  • The release date is set for April 3, 2020.

After the cover art leaked a short while ago, we knew that the Resident Evil 3 remake would be coming soon. During today's State of Play from PlayStation, a new trailer officially confirmed the existence of Resident Evil 3 remake. You can check out the exciting trailer below.

This game also included the multiplayer title Project Resistance. We've also got a release date, as the Resident Evil 3 remake is coming on April 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

