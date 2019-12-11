What you need to know
- Resident Evil 2 (2019) is an ambitious remake of the original 1998 game, which was developed for the PlayStation.
- Capcom recently confirmed that Resident Evil 2 has outsold the original game.
- Capcom is also working on a remake of Resident Evil 3.
- You can grab Resident Evil 2 for $60 on the PlayStation Store.
While Capcom officially confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 3 remake yesterday, the company has also provided an update on the success of its previous survival-horror remake, Resident Evil 2. According to Capcom, Resident Evil 2 sales have reached over 5 million copies as of December 4, while the franchise as a whole has sold over 94 million copies.
To put this number in perspective, it means that Resident Evil 2 has outsold the original game that released on PlayStation in 1998, which had lifetime sales of 4.96 million copies. This figure does not however count any additional rereleases of the original game, as it was later ported to Windows, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast and GameCube.
If you haven't played the Resident Evil 2 remake yet, you can check out our review from Senior Editor Jez Corden. Jez wrote in his review that "I had high expectations for Resident Evil 2, and Capcom delivered. This is the best horror game on Xbox One today, and one of its best single-player experiences in general." Resident Evil 2 also won "Best Xbox Game" in Windows Central's Game Awards for 2019.
With such strong success from one remake, Capcom is no doubt looking for similar success from the Resident Evil 3 remake, which is currently scheduled to release on April 3, 2020. The Resident Evil 3 remake also includes a multiplayer component in the form of Resident Evil Resistance.
Stormy night
Resident Evil 2
Welcome to Raccoon City
This ambitious remake tells the story of Leon and Claire as they try to survive the night in Raccoon City. Enhanced visuals and controls make for a horrific remake that is a definitive part of the Resident Evil story.
