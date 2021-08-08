Read on to find out how to stream Reservation Dogs and watch the new comedy series online from anywhere in the world.

Following the trevails of a group of Native American kids as they become petty criminals, this new FX on Hulu show is tipped to become one of the biggest new shows of 2021.

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi of JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok fame, the show breaks new ground for representation as it has an all-indigenous writers room.

The show revolves around a gang of four friends in rural Oklahoma - Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora (Devery Jacobs), and Cheese (Lane Factor) who go under the name of the Reservation Bandits who turn to crime to fund an escape to California

Read on for full details on how to stream Reservation Dogs no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Reservation Dogs - Where and when?

The eight-episode series is exclusive to FX on Hulu and gets its premiere on the streaming service on Monday, August 9.

How to watch Reservation Dogs online in the US exclusively on Hulu

This new comedy series is available exclusively to streaming service Hulu, with the first episodes being available to stream from Monday, August 9.

Subsequent episodes will drop every Monday from then on.

A basic Hulu subscription is priced at $5.99 a month and gives you access to thousands of movies and TV shows. If you're a student, it's $1.99 a month for the exact same content, but an even bigger saving comes for new subscribers who are entitled to a handy 30-day free Hulu trial.

Hulu FX on Hulu is the only place to stream the new series Reservation Dogs in the US. Start a free 30-day trial today and stream the first few episodes without paying a cent. See at Hulu

Stream Reservation Dogs in Canada

While no broadcaster is currently confirmed for this new series in Canada, we'd place our money on an announcement that it will air on FX Now.

Can I stream Reservation Dogs in the UK?

There's sadly no word on where this new spin-off series will be available to watch in the UK.

We'd hedge our bets that Reservation Dogs will make its way to the Star portal as a Disney Plus exclusive at some point soon however.

Stream Reservation Dogs in Australia

There's better news for viewers Down Under, with streaming service Binge confirmed to be showing this highly-anticipated comedy series alongside Fox Showcase and Foxtel Now, with new episodes set to be made available weekly on all three services from August 12.

On-demand service Binge currently costs $10 AUS a month, but if you're new to Binge you can currently take advantage of a 14-day free trial and delve into its massive library of shows and films which includes Mare of Easttown, Game of Thrones, and the brand new reboot of Gossip Girl.