What you need to know Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand has rolled out a new budget fitness tracker called the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

It comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, a PPG heart rate monitor, and a SpO2 sensor.

Redmi has also unveiled an affordable smartwatch called the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Redmi, which launched its first-ever fitness tracker last year, has now introduced a new device that has the specs to give the best cheap fitness trackers a run for their money. The new Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with nearly all the features that you'd find in Xiaomi's Mi Band 6 — including a bright AMOLED screen and blood oxygen monitoring. The new Redmi Smart Band Pro has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a 66.7% screen-to-body ratio and Always-on display support. The body of the fitness tracker is made using polycaprolactam, which is further reinforced using glass fiber.

Redmi's latest fitness tracker comes with over 110 fitness modes — including outdoor running, hiking, trekking, indoor cycling, yoga, and treadmill. It also features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep quality tracking, and stress level monitoring. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more When it comes to battery life, Redmi claims the Smart Band Pro can last up to two weeks on a single charge. With the Power Saving mode enabled, you can expect it to provide up to 20 days of battery life. Similar to Xiaomi's best fitness trackers, the Redmi Smart Band Pro can be easily charged with a small magnetic cable.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a more affordable version of the Redmi Watch 2 that the company unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 11 series phones last week. It comes with a 1.55-inch 320 x 360 resolution TFT screen, 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 support, an optical heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, and a 262mAh battery claimed to deliver up to 10 days of usage. There's no word on pricing or availability yet, but we expect both wearables to go on sale in markets such as India very soon.