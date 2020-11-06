Earlier this week, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed Xiaomi would soon launch three new Redmi Note 9 series phones. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm a launch date for the new phones, two of the three upcoming devices have now appeared on the official website of China's TENAA regulatory agency (via GizmoChina).

The listings for the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G not only reveal their key specs, but also give us our first look at their design. Based on the specs listed on the TENAA website, it looks like the upcoming phones will be more than capable of giving some of the best cheap Android phones a run for their money.