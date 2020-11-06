What you need to know
- Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G phones have been certified by TENAA in China.
- The Redmi Note 9 5G will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, while the Pro model will have a Snapdragon 750G.
- Both phones are expected to be formally unveiled later this month.
Earlier this week, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed Xiaomi would soon launch three new Redmi Note 9 series phones. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm a launch date for the new phones, two of the three upcoming devices have now appeared on the official website of China's TENAA regulatory agency (via GizmoChina).
The listings for the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G not only reveal their key specs, but also give us our first look at their design. Based on the specs listed on the TENAA website, it looks like the upcoming phones will be more than capable of giving some of the best cheap Android phones a run for their money.
According to the TENAA listing, the Redmi Note 9 5G will have a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for a 13MP selfie camera. Powering the phone will be MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Around the back of the Redmi Note 9 5G will be a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor. It will also pack a large 5,000mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset. While the TENAA listing doesn't confirm the refresh rate of the screen, it is rumored to have a 120Hz refresh rate with Xiaomi's AdaptiveSync technology. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera module with a 108MP primary sensor. It will also come with a 4,720mAh (minimum capacity) battery, a 16MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phones will be running Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.
Redmi Note 9 Pro
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is currently among the best budget phones in Xiaomi's vast lineup. It boasts fantastic battery life and also has an impressive quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP main sensor.
